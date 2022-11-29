QEII Foundation aims to raise $50,000 on Giving Tuesday to help provide essential items to patients

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The QEII Foundation is on a mission to raise $50,000 today, Giving Tuesday, to provide direct and immediate help to patients facing financial struggles during illness or injury.

The one-day fundraising challenge is in support of the QEII Patient Essentials Fund — a program that puts gift cards for gas, hospital parking, groceries and personal care items into the hands of patients.

All gifts received on Giving Tuesday (November 29) will be matched by generous business and community leader, Johnson Insurance, up to $5,000. Each $25 gift card helps one patient in need. Raising $50,000 will support approximately 2,000 patients. Every person who donates will have double the impact thanks to Johnson Insurance's generosity.

With the rising costs of daily living that many people are feeling, especially at the grocery store and gas pumps, financial strain can shift people's focus from their health to financial worries. The QEII Patient Essentials Fund strives to help people focus on what's most important: their health.

The QEII Patient Essentials Fund, which is entirely donor-funded, was created by the QEII Foundation in 2021. Since then, more than 6,000 gift cards have been provided to patients through healthcare teams at the QEII Health Science Centre and Nova Scotia Health community-based programs. Healthcare workers and staff are eligible to apply to the grant twice per year. Successful recipients are awarded $500 worth of gift cards to distribute to patients in need.

Giving Tuesday is a global initiative unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. Giving Tuesday is a philanthropic movement, following Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Quick facts:

, the QEII Foundation has a goal to raise to support the QEII Patient Essentials Fund. The one-day goal will have direct and immediate impact on approximately 2,000 patients. The QEII Patient Essentials Fund provides gift cards for groceries, gas, personal items and hospital parking to patients who are facing illness or injury.

The QEII Patient Essentials Fund is an ongoing funding priority for the QEII Foundation to ensure support is available for patients who are facing illness or injury.

Last year on Giving Tuesday, QEII Foundation donors gave $67,554 to help fund Canada's second orthopaedic robot at the QEII.

to help fund second orthopaedic robot at the QEII. With financial support from all levels of the community, the QEII Foundation strengthens care delivered at the QEII, improving the health and lives of Atlantic Canadians.

Quotes:

"Any of us could experience illness or injury. The QEII Patient Essentials Fund is an opportunity to give people a helping hand when they need it most. Our frontline healthcare workers and staff are able to see what people need, and what will make a difference. Every dollar contributed to the QEII Patient Essentials Fund goes directly to patients. It's tangible support that makes a difference in people's lives. This impact will continue to grow with ongoing support from our community."

– Susan Mullin, president and CEO, QEII Foundation

"Johnson Insurance is proud to support healthcare teams and staff through the QEII Patient Essentials Fund by putting twice as many gift cards in their hands for patients. Healthcare teams are on the frontline, and by having access to gift cards for essential patient items, they can make decisions on the spot regarding patients who may need some financial support."

– Trish Harkin, Johnson Insurance

"The gift cards support my work, providing me an extra resource to help patients during times of need. As a spiritual caregiver, I listen to patients' struggles and stories. The gift cards are a kind gesture that acknowledge what they are experiencing. By supporting the QEII Patient Essentials Fund, people are giving to a meaningful cause; it's a way to empower patients and their families."

– Helen Chan, staff chaplain, QEII Health Sciences Centre

Additional resources:

QE2Foundation.ca/giving-Tuesday

QE2Foundation.ca/essentials

Digital assets, including photos of Helen Chan and QEII Patient Essentials gift cards, available here for download.

