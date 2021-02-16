MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The QcGoldtech team is thrilled to announce that its first production of cannabis will be hitting the shelves of the Société Québécoise du Cannabis (SQDC) stores on February 18. This was made possible by obtaining the Health Canada sales license in late December 2020, and signing a letter of intent with the SQDC in early 2021.

QcGoldtech is a 100% Quebec-owned cannabis producer based in Quebec. It will be offering its first four dried flower products from its modern facilities located in the Outaouais and controlled outdoor cultivation site in Lanaudière.

Six more products will be added before the summer of 2021, for a total of 10 products in its first year of operation. The company's business plan also includes pre-roll and extract production for this year.

A long 3-year journey

Created in 2018, QcGoldtech took root in the Outaouais in April 2020 with the transformation of two industrial buildings into cutting-edge greenhouses. Led by a group of Quebec entrepreneurs and funded entirely by local interests, QcGoldtech is already a leader in both this emerging industry and its philanthropic approach.

"It was with great satisfaction that I brought together an extraordinary team whose diligent work enabled us to reach this important stage in our development – making our products available on the Quebec market. We still have a lot of work to do, but we are on the right path to continue our journey and achieve our objectives, which include breaking into the Canadian and American markets," says Yvan Delorme, President and CEO and majority shareholder of the new company.

Eco and Social Responsibility

QcGoldtech's business model is based on an eco-friendly and socially responsible approach. The company strives to ensure that the technology it uses minimize its environmental footprint, while also giving back to the community.

In addition to committing to buying locally and from within Quebec, QcGoldtech has set up a foundation to meet the needs expressed by addiction support organizations, as well as the communities in which it operates. It strongly believes that controlling consumption to protect the vulnerable is key. To that end, it has made a commitment from the outset to invest in prevention, research, training for social workers, and addiction centres.

To achieve these goals, the Foundation will benefit from a creative source of funding, as it will receive a percentage of the company's profits.

"As a socially responsible company, we believe that at its core our credibility should be based primarily on our community engagement and that Quebec consumers will recognize themselves in our company," concluded Mr. Delorme.

About QcGoldtech

Unique in Quebec, QcGoldtech is a socially and ecologically responsible company that boasts unblemished integrity and guaranteed product safety. It offers products that are 100% from Quebec, and financed by reliable, verified Quebec sources.

QcGoldtech offers carefully selected cannabis strains cultivated by a dedicated and growing team of 50 employees spread across its facilities, including:

1 plant in Saint-André-Avellin

1 plant in Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix

1 outdoor facility in St-Sulpice , consisting of 70 hectares of outdoor crops cultivated according to Health Canada standards

