QCGN wraps up 24th Annual General Meeting Prepared to Face Government Threats

MONTREAL, June 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Quebec Community Groups Network concluded its two-day Annual General Meeting Saturday united and ready to contend with an unfriendly Coalition Avenir Québec government jeopardizing the fundamental rights of our minority community.

"The Government's agenda represents an attack on our community's rights on various fronts," said QCGN President Geoffrey Chambers. Among them, he noted, is the threatened abolition of our democratically elected school boards; legislation forbidding many minority members from wearing religious symbols at work; and imposing various obstacles that impede our access to health and social services in our language.

On hand were representatives from QCGN's 60 member organizations and stakeholders, including the Alliance for the Promotion of Public English-language Education in Quebec – aka APPELE-Québec, the Coalition Inclusion Québec and the Provincial Committee for the Provision of Health Services and Social Services in the English Language, commonly called the Provincial Access Committee.

