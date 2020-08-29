Qalipu First Nation class action certified

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - A class action with respect to the Qalipu First Nation enrollment process has now been certified by the Federal Court.

The lawsuit seeks to challenge the Supplemental Agreement for the Recognition of the Qalipu Mi'kmaq Band (the "2013 Supplemental Agreement") and also seek money and other benefits.

The Class includes all individuals whose applications for Qalipu Band membership were rejected in accordance with the 2013 Supplemental Agreement.

Class members are automatically included in the class action unless they take steps to exclude themselves (opt out) by January 14, 2021 . If Class members want to stay in the class action, they do not need to do anything.

If Class members opt out, they will not be part of the lawsuit and will not be able to share in any money or any other benefit obtained for the class if the lawsuit is successful. If Class members opt out, they will retain their right to sue the Attorney General of Canada and the Federation of Newfoundland Indians as individuals regarding the issues in this case.

Please visit Class Counsel's website (https://kmlaw.ca/cases/qalipu-mikmaq-first-nation-band-class-action) to get more information about this class action and your rights, or contact Class Counsel at [email protected] or 1-800-315-5570.

