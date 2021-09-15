Q30 Sports Canada and ONETeam Sports Combine Forces to Bring the Q-Collar to Canadian Athletes to Help Reduce Sports-Related Head Injuries

The Q-Collar has been commercially available in Canada under Q30's license from Health Canada since 2019.

The Q-Collar is intended to be worn around the neck with existing protective sports equipment. Designed for athletes aged 13 years and older, the Q-Collar is backed by years of research with over 25 laboratory and clinical studies, on-field testing by over 1,000 athletes, and hundreds of thousands of head impacts across sports including football, soccer, and hockey. Research behind the Q-Collar has been conducted by leading medical institutions including the Cincinnati Children's Hospital, University of Toronto and Harvard University, and published in several peer reviewed medical journals.

"We are delighted to partner with ONETeam Sports Group," said Bruce Angus, Q30 Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "As Canada's largest team sales group, ONETeam will provide the platform, expertise and network to help grow the Q-Collar's awareness and adoption throughout Canada, helping athletes play the sports they love more safely."

Mike Hamm, sales leader at ONETeam Sports Group added, "As sales leader at OTSG, I am very excited for this opportunity for my team to not only bring an amazing new product to market, but also partner with an innovative company like Q30 that focuses on the safety of the athletes we work with. We are honoured to represent the distribution of this great new product in Canada which complements our apparel and equipment offerings. With our presence across the country, we can really focus on educating the Canadian market across many different sports and many different athletes, from prospect to pro."

A number of professional and elite athletes are already wearing Q-Collar on the field, including several CFL stars including Edmonton Eskimos' quarterback Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders' defensive end Charleston Hughes, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers' linebacker Adam Bighill.

About ONETeam Sports Group

ONETeam Sports Group, Canada's largest and most trusted provider of sports equipment, branded apparel, and custom accessories. For more than 30 years the expertise and coast-to-coast infrastructure of their divisions Home Run Sports, SoccerX and Kahunaverse Sports has been outfitting and supporting athletes, teams, organizations, and communities across the country. For more information visit www.oneteamsports.com.

About Q30 Sports Canada

Q30 Sports Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Q30 Innovations. Q30 Innovations' mission is to help protect the brain from the effects of head impacts on the sports field and the battlefield. Since 2012, Q30 has worked with leading medical, academic, engineering and design institutions to research and develop the Q-Collar (www.qcollar.ca), an externally worn device that aids in the protection of the brain from the effects associated with repetitive sub-concussive head impacts. For more information, visit www.q30.com.

SOURCE Q30 Sports Canada

