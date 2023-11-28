PWTransit workers overwhelmingly reject employer's latest offer

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor members working at Pacific Western Transportation (PWTransit) in Comox Valley and Campbell River, B.C. have rejected the latest contract offer by 86% after the company did not close the gap to address issues of wage disparity, scheduling, and overtime language.

Members spoke out clearly at ratification meetings held Nov. 26 and voted to reject this tentative agreement.

A BC Transit bus (CNW Group/Unifor)

Unifor is committed to meeting with the company to address the issues raised by Local 114 members, who have been in a legal strike position as of Nov. 19.

Local 114 members are seeking a comparable compensation package to similar-sized transit operations on Vancouver Island and elsewhere in the province. The company offer did not close that gap.

Local 114's contract with PWT expired March 31, 2023.

PWT is contracted by BC Transit to provide services in Campbell River and Comox Valley, B.C. and work as transit operators, handy dart operators, mechanics, and cleaners.



SOURCE Unifor

