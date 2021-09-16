The acquisition further enhances PwC's adept cybersecurity and cloud offerings.

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, PwC Canada announced the acquisition of Avaleris Inc., an Ottawa-based firm focused on Microsoft Identity, Security and Cloud services. Canadian organizations continue to accelerate their digital and data transformations using cloud solutions. Cloud transformations, when done sub-optimally, can significantly expose organizations to increasing cyber threats. Cloud however also presents tremendous opportunities to rationalize, modernize and automate cybersecurity capabilities so organizations can innovate with speed and confidence.

"PwC is thrilled to welcome the Avaleris team to PwC. Their work has proven to build a strong reputation with clients, as well as a longstanding strategic partnership with Microsoft. The team's focus on people, delivery excellence and innovation are a great fit with PwC culture and values," said Saj Nair, Partner & National Technology & Cloud Leader, PwC Canada. "Many of our clients are partnering with Microsoft for their digital and cloud transformations. We aim to help our joint clients to reimagine enterprise cybersecurity and securely accelerate digital and cloud transformation using next-gen capabilities powered by Microsoft solutions."

PwC is fueled by its purpose to build trust in society and solve important problems. In a digital and data-driven world, one way we serve this purpose is through our cybersecurity practice which is focused on building a secure digital society. According to the 2021 PwC Canadian insights of the CEO survey, cybersecurity climbed to the top of the list of extreme threats, followed by the pandemic and other health crises. 87% of Canadian CEOs identified this as a top threat to growth. With an accelerated focus on digitization, there is an increased need to embed cybersecurity and privacy in all digital and data transformations.

PwC's cybersecurity practice has grown significantly and is a trusted service provider to many large Canadian organizations from Strategy to Execution, as well as Operations using our Digital Resilience Centre. The skilled team at Avaleris joining PwC's experienced cybersecurity professionals provides our clients with greater access to innovative assets, talent and capabilities. The acquisition helps PwC build additional depth and breadth to enhance our service offerings required to meet the growing demand in the cybersecurity space.

"Our team of talented and innovative cybersecurity professionals are thrilled to join the PwC team and take on new challenges and opportunities for growth," said Ron MacDonell, President and CEO, Avaleris Inc. "Given the strong alignment of our culture and values, PwC clients will continue to benefit from the innovations and unparalleled capabilities they have come to expect."

The acquisition welcomes over 30 highly experienced cybersecurity professionals to the PwC network.

