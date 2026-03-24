Putting down roots: Atlantic Canada's Top Employers (2026) are announced

This year's winners are creating workplaces that help people stay, grow, and build a future in the region

HALIFAX, NS, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Atlantic Canada has become one of the country's most compelling stories of growth and renewal. In recent years, the region has welcomed new residents from across Canada and around the world, drawn by a strong sense of community, natural beauty, and the promise of better work-life balance. That growth is reshaping economies across the region and creating new opportunities for employers to help people not only find work but also build lasting careers and put down roots. The best of the initiatives were recognized today as Atlantic Canada's Top Employers (2026) were announced today by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers competition.

Logo for Atlantic Canada's Top Employers (2026) (CNW Group/Mediacorp Canada Inc.)

"The demographics in Atlantic Canada are changing in positive ways, with more people choosing to move to the region and more employers stepping up to support them," says Richard Yerema, executive editor at Mediacorp. "What stands out about this year's winners is their long-term mindset. They understand that attracting talent is only the beginning -- the real challenge is helping people put down roots, grow their careers, and see a future for themselves in Atlantic Canada."

This challenge is shaping the way many leading employers in the region think about work. As Atlantic Canada continues to grow, employers are increasingly focused on what helps people stay in the region: meaningful career development, strong family supports, flexibility, inclusive workplace cultures, and a genuine connection to community. The best employers understand that retention is not built on compensation alone, but on creating an environment where people can imagine themselves for the long term.

"Winning employers in this region are thinking in a very human way about what makes a workplace truly sustainable," says Cypress Weston, assistant editor at Mediacorp. "They want employees to succeed professionally, but they also want them to thrive personally -- to build families, connect with their communities, and see a future for themselves in Atlantic Canada. That's what makes these organizations stand out."

This year's winners support employees through every stage of life and career. Their initiatives include strong health, financial, and family benefits, generous leave policies, retirement planning, and training and development programs that help employees continue to grow. Many also foster a close-knit culture through employee resource groups, social committees, volunteer programs, and community partnerships that reflect the region's unique values.

Now in its 17th year, Atlantic Canada's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the employers in Canada's four Atlantic provinces that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. It's a unique project at Mediacorp because this competition extends across four provinces – the only one of its kind – as we recognize that many employers in Atlantic Canada have operations across the region. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer, private or public sector, with its head office or principal place of business in the Atlantic provinces.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, the largest Canadian job search engine, which lets job-seekers search job postings directly from employer websites. Last year, 2.4 million unique visitors used Mediacorp's online sites to explore new job opportunities and learn about Canada's leading employers.

The full list of Atlantic Canada's Top Employers (2026) was announced today in a special magazine distributed online in The Globe and Mail and on Eluta.ca. Detailed 'reasons for selection' explaining why each winner was chosen, including scores of stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

Join the discussion about today's announcement on social media:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/canada's-top-100-employers/

Instagram & Facebook: @topemployers

X/Twitter: @top_employers

Hashtags: #ACTopEmployers #topemployers2026

SOURCE Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Further information: Stephanie Leung, Editor, [email protected]