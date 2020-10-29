Tuesday November 3, in support of Canadian food banks

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Simons is proud to partner with the Jeffery Hale – Saint Brigid's family of community foundations to create the Put the Us in Generous event. The mission of this initiative is to support organizations that will keep Canadians in need from going hungry as the holidays approach. In a spirit of sharing and unity, the equivalent of 30% of sales on Tuesday, November 3 will be donated to Canadian food banks across the country.

Simons is passionate about people and communities. Reaching out to them is what drives us, what is the true mission of our company!

Participating in the lives of our fellow citizens is also a way for us to thank our customers and encourage the work of all these artists and artisans who strive, each in their own field, to build a better society.

- Peter Simons, Co-Owner and President of Simons

The Jeffery Hale Foundation and its partner organizations are proud of our long-standing relationship with Simons and are committed to helping people in need, especially during this time of crisis.

- Jean Robert, President - The Jeffery Hale Foundation

In total, 21 organizations from coast to coast will benefit from this special contribution in order to help our peers enjoy a good meal. This year more than ever, the need is going to be great.

Société St-Vincent de Paul, Quebec City

Community Hamper Campaign, Quebec City

Student Hot Lunch Program, Quebec City

Moisson Montréal, Montreal

Moisson Laval, Laval

Moisson Estrie, Sherbrooke

Moisson Outaouais, Gatineau

Ottawa Food Bank, Ottawa

Mississauga Food Bank, Mississauga

Calgary Food Bank, Calgary

Edmonton's Food Bank, Edmonton

Greater Vancouver Food Bank, Vancouver

Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre, Saskatchewan

South East Helping Hands, Manitoba

Inuvik Food Bank, Northwest Territories

Whitehorse Food Bank, Yukon

Niqinik Nuatsivik Nunavut Food Bank, Nunavut

Greener Village Community Food Centre, New Brunswick

Feed Nova Scotia, Nova Scotia

Upper Room Hospitality Ministry, Prince Edward Island

Bridges to Hope, Newfoundland and Labrador

5,570,329 meals and snacks provided by food banks were served in Canada in 2019.*

34.1% of food bank users are children, while 48.1% are single adult households.*

* Data from Food Banks Canada's HungerCount 2019

