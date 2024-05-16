Put on your sneakers and show your support for individuals living with dementia in your community!

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Alzheimer Society of Toronto (AST) is gearing up for the annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's on May 25, 2024. This event is crucial for raising funds that enable AST to provide essential programs and services for those affected by dementia in Toronto.

We walk for our mothers, fathers, grandparents, partners and loved ones. Who will you walk for? (CNW Group/Alzheimer Society of Toronto)

The prevalence of dementia in Canada is on the rise, with over 51,000 individuals currently affected in Toronto alone. By 2050, this number is projected to exceed 1.7 million nationwide. As the demand for services grows, so does the importance of events like the Walk in supporting individuals and their care partners.

"We hear every day that AST offers a lifeline to care partners, which comprise 90% of our clients", says Dave Spedding CEO, Alzheimer Society of Toronto. "Through tailored social and recreational programs, we provide a welcoming and supportive environment where individuals can connect with others who understand their journey. The funds raised at events like the Walk enable AST to offer these programs free of charge to over 15,000 individuals annually."

"Supporting the communities in which we live and work has been part of IG's DNA since we were founded nearly 100 years ago," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "We all know someone who is living with or is somehow affected by Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia- it impacts each and every one us. That's why it's so important for Canadians coast-to-coast to come out and participate in the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's. Together we can make a difference and change lives."

This year's Walk will kick off at Historic Fort York Saturday May 25 at 9:00 am, hosted by Toronto's own Erica Ehm. It's a family-friendly event with activities for all ages, featuring both 1 KM and 3 KM routes.

Join the Toronto community in making a positive impact on the lives of those living with dementia and their families. Register to Walk or Donate at http://walk.alz.to and stand alongside dedicated individuals committed to making a difference. Lace up your shoes, join the cause, and be part of this meaningful event!

For more information on the Walk visit http://walk.alz.to

About the Alzheimer Society of Toronto

The Alzheimer Society of Toronto provides free counselling and education to people with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, their families, and caregivers. They deliver specialized training and professional development for frontline health-care providers, and engage in public education and awareness events to increase accessibility to dementia information.

SOURCE Alzheimer Society of Toronto

For further information: Media contact: Cassandra Koenen, Director, Marketing and Communications, 647-346-4945, [email protected]