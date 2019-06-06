Purpose Investments Opens the Market

Jun 06, 2019, 10:23 ET

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Graeme Cooper, Product Manager, Purpose Investments, joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, ETFs and Structured Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund (PAYF). Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $6.5-billion under management. Purpose Investments offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. PAYF commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on May 22, 2019.

Purpose Investments Opens the Market (CNW Group/TMX Group Limited)
Jun 06, 2019, 10:23 ET