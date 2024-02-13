Purpose-driven and thriving: this year's 'BC's Top Employers' are announced

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Job-seekers across British Columbia are looking for employers that make a meaningful difference in their communities – and employers are responding with innovative programs that make a positive local impact. The best of these initiatives were recognized today as BC's Top Employers (2024) were announced in a special magazine co-published by the Vancouver Sun and Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"There's a dated assumption that meaningful work comes at a cost," says Richard Yerema, executive editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "Caring for your people isn't counter to running a successful organization, it's key. And what better proposition to attract talented individuals than to offer progressive benefits along with the ability to have a positive impact on the broader community."

This year's winners are drawn from a diverse set of industries, from software to engineering and the public sector, which reflect the province's overall economy. Among the winners are organizations that are purpose-driven themselves – such as Covenant House, a provider of housing and support services to youth facing homelessness, and United Way British Columbia, a not-for-profit organization that supports people in need.

"Many of this year's winners are keenly aware that at the root of their success as organizations is the wellbeing of their employees," says Kristina Leung, managing editor of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "Whether it's enhancing coverage for mental health care or increasing paid time off to enable employees to spend more time with loved ones, this year's winners understand that taking care of employees is a central part of every decision their organizations make."

Now in its 19th year, BC's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes the British Columbia employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer with their head office or principal place of business located within British Columbia.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail and Vancouver Sun. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of BC's Top Employers (2024) was announced today in a special magazine published with the Vancouver Sun. Detailed 'reasons for selection' for each of this year's winners, as well as hundreds of additional stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

