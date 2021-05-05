TORONTO, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Purolator today announced it is enhancing its express air network capacity through a new service agreement with Voyageur Aviation Corp, a subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR) and headquartered in North Bay, Ont. Purolator can now offer more service options as its cross-border and overall business continues to grow.

"Purolator is always investing in our network to meet the needs of our customers," says Chris Spanjaard, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Purolator. "This agreement with Voyageur complements our existing network and enhances our capability to service our cross-border business and customers with high-priority express shipments."

With one of the most extensive networks in Canada, Purolator will gain more service options for cross-border shipments by adding this capability. This includes giving Canadian businesses and consumers more access to the broad product diversity the U.S. marketplace offers.

"We are delighted to have established this relationship with Purolator and look forward to introducing our Dash 8-100 PF to expand capacity. With a growing and innovative business, we are honoured that Purolator has chosen Voyageur to support increasing service to their valued customers," said Scott Tapson, President of Voyageur Aviation Corp.

In addition to adding capacity through expanded relationships with air cargo partners in Canada, Purolator continues to expand its services across North America. This latest enhancement is part of a series of network infrastructure investments the company is making to stay ahead of its customers' evolving needs.

For more information on Purolator's latest investments and initiatives, visit purolator.com/SuperHub.

About Purolator

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada. Celebrating 60 years of delivering its customers' promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where more than 13,000 of its employees live, work and play. For more information, visit purolator.com.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital – a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation – companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; and aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning. Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. www.chorusaviation.com.

