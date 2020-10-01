Pro Plan® LiveClear™ is shown to reduce allergens in cat hair and dander

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Available in Canada as of October 2020, Purina Pro Plan has just introduced a revolutionary approach in the management of cat allergens: Purina Pro Plan LiveClear, the first and only cat food that reduces the allergens in cat hair and dander.

This breakthrough diet is the culmination of more than a decade of Purina research dedicated to finding a safe, effective way to address a problem that impacts countless cat-owning households worldwide. When fed daily, LiveClear significantly reduces the allergens in cat hair and dander in as little as three weeks.

"Many people think that cat hair is the root of their problem," explained Ebenezer Satyaraj, PhD, immunologist for Nestlé Purina Research and lead investigator on the research that led to the development of Pro Plan LiveClear, "but it's actually what's on it – the major cat allergen called Fel d 1, a protein that cats produce naturally in their saliva." 1,2

All cats produce Fel d 1, regardless of breed, age, hair length, sex or body weight.2-4 When cats groom, Fel d 1 gets on the hair and skin through the saliva, and eventually into the environment.

The key ingredient in Pro Plan LiveClear is a specific protein sourced from eggs. When cats chew the LiveClear kibbles, the protein binds to the Fel d 1 and safely neutralizes it in the cat's mouth. By reducing active Fel d 1 in the cat's saliva, it reduces the allergen that is transferred to the cat's hair and dander when they groom, ultimately reducing the allergen in the environment. 5,6

In a published study, feeding Pro Plan LiveClear was shown to reduce the allergens in cat hair and dander by an average of 47 per cent, starting in the third week of daily feeding.5 A 6-month safety study also showed that the egg product ingredient coating the LiveClear kibble is completely safe for cats to eat.7 The action happens in the cat's mouth, but once swallowed, the ingredient is digested like any other protein.

The Impact of Managing Cat Allergens

As millions of Canadians continue to spend record amounts of time at home, it also means spending unprecedented amounts of time with their pets. For cat owners who have sensitivities to cat allergens, this can create unforeseen challenges. Managing cat allergens is a struggle for as many as one in five adults worldwide who are sensitized to cat allergens.8,9 From excessive cleaning around the house to spending less time with the cat, there are no easy choices. Despite these daily struggles, cat owners are willing to do whatever it takes to keep their cats, going as far as ignoring doctor's orders. If told by their doctor to give up their cat to help manage cat allergens, 84 per cent of cat owners with cat allergen sensitivities in their household would choose to dismiss their doctor's advice. Twenty per cent even said they would keep the cat and get a new doctor, showing the opportunity for better management methods. These statistics are from a survey10 of 2,000 cat owners from Purina Pro Plan, a leader in pet nutrition, in partnership with the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), which sought to understand the impact of cat allergens on cat-owning households.

"Cat-owning households are trying a variety of ways to manage cat allergens – but ultimately 62 per cent say their current methods are only somewhat effective or not effective at all," said Dr. Kurt Venator, DVM, PhD, Chief Veterinary Officer at Purina. "Pro Plan LiveClear offers a revolutionary new approach to managing cat allergens, with the power to help cat owners be closer to the cats they love."

Pro Plan LiveClear is not intended to replace other allergen-reduction strategies but, rather, to add another measure that can help reduce the allergen burden in cat households. With this ground-breaking approach to cat allergen management, the quality of life for cats and the families that love them can be improved, enabling closer contact than ever before.

Pro Plan LiveClear Available Across Canada in October

Purina Pro Plan LiveClear is a 100 per cent complete and balanced dry cat food with outstanding taste and nutrition designed for daily feeding. The diet will be sold across Canada in select pet specialty retail outlets, online and at veterinary clinics in two formulas – Adult Chicken & Rice and Adult Salmon & Rice.

For more information, visit https://www.purina.ca/liveclear

About Purina Pro Plan

Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 40 formulas in dry and wet pet food to help meet a variety of needs. Its science is backed by 500 Purina scientists globally, including pet nutrition experts, veterinarians and behaviorists, who continuously rethink what nutrition can do. For more information, visit www.purina.ca/pro-plan. The brand is manufactured by Nestlé Purina PetCare, which promotes responsible pet care, community involvement, and the positive bond between people and their pets. A premiere global manufacturer of pet products, Nestlé Purina PetCare is part of Swiss-based Nestlé S.A., a global leader in nutrition, health, and wellness.

References:

Bonnet, B., Messaoudi, K., Jacomet, F., Michaud, E. Fauquert, J. L., Caillaud, D., & Evrard, B. (2018). An update on molecular cat allergens: Fel d 1 and what else? Chapter 1: Fel d 1, the major cat allergen. Allergy, Asthma and Clinical Immunology, 14, 14. Doi: 10.1186/s13223-018-0239-8 Kelly, S. M., Karsh, J., Marcelo, J., Boeckh, D., Stepner, N., Litt, D., ...Yang, W. H. (2018). Fel d 1 and Fel d4 levels in cat fur, saliva and urine. Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, 142, 1990-1992.e3. doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2018.07.033 Butt, A., Rashid, D., & Lockey, R. F. (2012). Do hypoallergenic dogs and cats exist? Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, 108, 74-76. Doi: 10.1016/j.anai.2011.12.005 Nicholas, C., Wegienka, G., Havstad, S., Ownby, D., & Johnson, C. C. (2008). Influence of cat characteristics on Fel d 1 levels in the home. Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, 101, 47-50. Satyaraj, E., Gardner, C., Filipi, I., Cramer, K., & Sherrill, S. (2019). Reduction of active Fel d1 from cats using an antiFel d1 egg IgY antibody. Immunity, inflammation and disease, 7(2), 68–73. doi:10.1002/iid3.244 Satyaraj, E., Li, Q., Sun, P. & Sherrill, S. (2019). Anti-Fel d 1 immunoglobulin Y antibody-containing egg ingredient lowers allergen levels in cat saliva. Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery, 21(10), 875-881. doi: 10.1177/1098612X19861218 Matulka, R. A., Thompson , L., & Corley, D. (2019). Multi-level safety studies of anti Fel d 1 IgY ingredient in cat food. Frontiers in Veterinary Science, 6, 477. doi: 10.3389/fvets.2019.00477 Bousquet, P.J., Chinn, S., Janson, C., Kogevinas, M., Burney, P., & Jarvis, D. (2007). Geographical variation in the prevalence of positive skin tests to environmental aeroallergens in the European Community Respiratory Health Survey I. Allergy, 62, 301-309. Doi: 10.1111/j.1398-9995.2006.01293 Zahradnik, E., & Raulf, M. (2017). Respiratory allergens from furred mammals: environmental and occupational exposure. Veterinary Sciences, 4, 38. Doi: 10.3390/vetsci4030038 Human Animal Bond Research Institute/ Purina Pro Plan online survey of 2,062 cat owners age 22 or older, fielded Dec. 2019 by data and analytics consultancy, LRW.

SOURCE Nestle Purina PetCare

For further information: For more information, or to speak with a representative from Nestlé Purina, please contact: Laiba Fatima, Proof, [email protected], 647-571-1016