PureK Virtually Opens The Market
Feb 11, 2021, 11:30 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Kathy Casey, Chief Executive Officer, PureK Holdings Corp. (TSXV: PKAN) (or the "Company"), and her team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
PureK Holdings Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The company's mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on PureK Holdings Corp., please visit https://purekana.com/investor-relations/.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Date: Thursday, February 11, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Brian Meadows, Chief Financial Officer, Ph: +1 (855) 553-7441, Email: [email protected]; Daniel Nussbaum, Media and Investor Relations, Ph: +1 (917) 232-8960, Email: [email protected]