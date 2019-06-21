Pure Multi-Family REIT LP Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Stephen Evans, Co-Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (RUF.U, RUF.UN, RUF.DB.U), joined Rob Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, real estate investment trust which offers investors exposure to institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets. Pure Multi-Family REIT LP graduated and commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on April 29, 2019.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited