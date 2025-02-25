VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - A $55 million settlement agreement has been reached in class action lawsuits in Quebec and British Columbia against Hino Motors, Ltd., Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc., Hino Motors Sales U.S.A., Inc., and Hino Motors Canada, Ltd. ("Hino"). The claim period is now open.

The class actions allege that the emission levels in certain Hino trucks were misrepresented and exceed regulatory limits. The settlement does not involve a finding or admission of liability.

The class consists of any person who purchased or leased an on-road vehicle equipped with a Hino model year 2010-2019 engine that was sold or leased in Canada before February 25, 2025, excluding entities affiliated with Hino. Eligible Hino truck models include most or all:

Hino 155 (2012-2020) Hino 198 (2011-2013) Hino 268 (2011-2020) Hino 165 (2013-2020) Hino 238 (2011-2020) Hino 338 (2011-2020) Hino 195 (2012-2020) Hino 258 (2011-2020) Hino L series (2021)

If approved by the courts, the settlement agreement will provide a minimum recovery of $1,500 per eligible Hino truck. That amount will be split with 60% being allocated to the owner who initially purchased the truck new, and the remaining 40% being divided evenly between the other owners that submit a valid claim for that same truck.

The settlement agreement will also provide additional warranty protections for class members.

The settlement agreement requires approval from the courts in Quebec and British Columbia. If the settlement agreement is approved, the class action lawsuits will be fully resolved and the settlement funds will be distributed to class members. The settlement approval hearing dates are scheduled for May 6, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia and May 20, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec.

Those who purchased or leased an eligible Hino truck must file a claim to be considered for compensation. While claims will not be paid unless the settlement agreement is approved by both the Quebec and British Columbia courts, class members can file their claims now . The deadline for filing claims is September 2, 2025. Class members may be required to prove their identity and their ownership of an eligible vehicle to obtain compensation.

Jen Winstanley of CFM Lawyers said: "We want to see affected Canadians compensated. The claims process is designed to be user-friendly to help achieve this goal." Visit www.HinoCanadaSettlement.ca to learn more about how to file a claim.

Anyone who does not want to be part of the class actions or receive benefits under this settlement must opt out before April 28, 2025. Visit www.HinoCanadaSettlement.ca to learn more about how to opt out.

For more detailed information, to view the settlement agreement and the court-approved notices and to learn more about your rights at this stage of the litigation, please visit www.HinoCanadaSettlement.ca.

Class members are represented by:

CFM Lawyers LLP and Kazlaw Personal Injury Lawyers (BC)

Belleau Lapointe, s.e.n.c.r.l. (QC)

SOURCE CFM Lawyers LLP

Media contacts: English: Jen Winstanley (CFM Lawyers) - [email protected] - 604.331.9539; Français: Maxime Nasr (Belleau Lapointe, s.e.n.c.r.l.) - [email protected] - 514.987.6670