NOTICE - ACTION REQUIRED IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE PART OF THE CHRISTIAN BROTHERS INSTITUTIONAL ABUSE CLASS ACTION IN VANCOUVER

VANCOUVER, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The purpose of this Notice is to advise you that an Opt Out procedure in this matter has been approved by Mr. Justice Coval, and to inform you of the opt out deadline of November 28, 2024.

A copy of the opt out form and schedules pertaining to the opt out procedure can be found at: https://www.christianbrothersclassaction.ca/important-documents .

Opt Out Procedure

If you are a former student of Vancouver College (1976-2013) or St. Thomas More Collegiate (1976-1989) and claim you were physically, psychologically or sexually abused by current of former members of the Christian Brothers ("Class Member"), and you do not want to be part of this lawsuit, you must fill out an Opt-Out form at https://www.christianbrothersclassaction.ca/important-documents This form must be emailed or postmarked by November 28, 2024 and can be sent via the following methods:

(a) by mail:

CFM Lawyers LLP

400-856 Homer Street

Vancouver, BC V6B 2W5

Attn: Amy Mileusnic and Betty Lee



(b) by email:

[email protected]

Opt Out Deadline

If you wish to opt out of the Christian Brothers Institutional Abuse Class Action, you must complete the form and return via one of the above methods by November 28, 2024.

Class Members that wish to remain in the Class Action

There is no action required for class members who would like to remain a class member in this action.

If you would like to join our direct notice database to receive updates, please kindly email: [email protected] with your contact details.

