PurCann Pharma: new world leader in the extraction and purification of cannabis and hemp interest molecules

QUÉBEC, June 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Over the past 25 years, SiliCycle has developed, manufactured and marketed extraction and purification products for the pharmaceutical industry in more than 85 countries.

SiliCycle has recently made investments of more than $ 20 million, in addition to the $ 20 million already invested in infrastructure and equipment over the last ten years. These investments complement an expansion plan that allows the creation of PurCann Pharma. This company becomes the new leader in the extraction and purification of interest molecules derived from hemp and cannabis.

More than 500 chemical compounds have been identified to date in cannabis. Of these compounds, about 111 have been classified as cannabinoids. Several experts agree that the use of medical cannabis products will grow faster than recreational use in the very near future.

PurCann Pharma will focus on various cannabinoids such as THC and CBD, as well as those with beneficial effects on stress, anxiety, pain, insomnia and certain dermatological conditions.

Before the legalization of cannabis, more than 350,000 Canadians already had a medical authorization to buy cannabis, worth $ 238 million annually. PurCann Pharma estimates the Canadian market, including medicinal and recreational (legal) cannabis products, at more than $ 4 billion annually. To address this market, PurCann Pharma will process 15,000 kg of biomass per day that will generate hundreds of kilograms of finished products.

Notice: It will be possible to meet PurCann Pharma executives at LIFT & CO. CANNABIS EXPO TORONTO 2019 from June 6 to 9, 2019.

