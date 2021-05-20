Meetings are planned with residents of the adjacent neighbourhood

SAINT-LAMBERT, QC, May 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Montreal-based real estate development company PUR Immobilia is pleased to confirm its role as developer of the Coupal and Dare properties in the Saint-Charles sector of the City of Saint-Lambert.

"We are pleased to announce our association with the Doucet family, owners of the former Coupal Hardware site, and our contractual agreement with Dare Foods, in order to redevelop these lands and take charge of the real estate development component," said Philippe Bernard, co-president and founder at PUR Immobilia. "We have the opportunity to present an innovative concept that will integrate the axes of sustainable development in accordance with the values of citizens, namely the enhancement of nature, the generational mix on a human scale, sustainable mobility, energy transition for a reduction in energy consumption, a choice of healthy materials for the residents and a strategy to reduce the surrounding noise."

"These lots are among the last ones available in the City of Saint-Lambert and we will be listening to the citizens of the neighbourhood in order to jointly develop a real estate project that will stand out in years to come," added Yann Lapointe, co-president at PUR Immobilia. "The opportunity to revitalize and transform this industrial area and the related heat island into a residential district is a unique opportunity for the City of Saint-Lambert to propose a new neighborhood, close to the train station and the Victoria Street commercial area, that will meet the needs of current and future populations."

Meetings with Residents of the Neighbourhood

The PUR Immobilia team will soon begin a series of public information meetings with neighbourhood residents and various stakeholders, to present the project's vision and to hear the needs, comments and questions raised, all in a proactive manner and in advance of a public consultation to be proposed by the City of Saint-Lambert at a later date.

These public information meetings with PUR Immobilia will be announced shortly. The PUR Immobilia team will also contact the various stakeholder groups concerned by the project.

About PUR Immobilia

Founded in 2008, Montreal-based real estate development company PUR Immobilia focuses on the revitalization and redevelopment of key strategic sites, hence the name PUR: Perfect Urban Redevelopment. PUR's management team has the know-how and experience to implement complex real estate projects. From acquisition to development, through planning, sales, leasing, marketing and management, PUR is a market leader in real estate development.

www.purimmobilia.com

