MONTREAL, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - "I saw 3 cardiology-related physicians, two respirologists, several ER physicians, a GP, and another cardiologist over the course of many years before finally receiving a diagnosis of pulmonary hypertension (PH). PH was never on their radars as a potential diagnosis, and it should have been," shares a patient advocate living with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). This disturbing delay in diagnosis is just one of the many critical issues highlighted in the new report "A Canadian Initiative: Exploring Adult Pulmonary Hypertension." The report offers important insights into PH, aiming to be a vital resource for healthcare professionals, industry stakeholders, patients, and the broader public and it is available for download at:

https://chroniclungdiseases.com/en/resources/pulmonary-hypertension/

RESPIPLUS, in collaboration with the Pulmonary Hypertension Association Canada, the Canadian Thoracic Society, and the Family Physician Airways Group of Canada, has convened a panel of key opinion leaders, scientific experts and patients to develop this investigation.

Pulmonary Hypertension in Canada

PH is a potentially life-threatening condition characterized by elevated pressure in the pulmonary arteries, leading to increased workload on the right side of the heart. It can stem from various underlying causes, including idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension, rheumatological diseases, liver diseases, left heart diseases, lung diseases, and chronic thromboembolic disease.

Thousands of Canadians are affected by PH, and the journey to diagnosis can be long and challenging. This delay can drastically impact the quality of life and health outcomes for those affected. This new investigation provides a deep dive into these issues, supported by expert interviews, survey data, and patient testimonials, emphasizing the urgent need for improved awareness and diagnostic processes.

The survey and expert interviews for this investigation revealed several significant care gaps:

Diagnostic delays and under recognition

Long wait times for referral to specialists

Inadequate access to specialized PH centers (often due to distance)

Dr. Lisa Mielniczuk, cardiologist, had compelling insights about the access to PH clinics: "It's very difficult for our patients in the northern parts of Canada to come. Some of them are very sick. The thought of having to drive 8-10 hours to come and see us, it's just too hard for them physically. Alternatively, getting on a plane is also not easy for them, particularly if they're on oxygen. It's definitely proportional to the level of disability or illness of the patient."

This report calls on industry, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the public to address critical issues in Pulmonary Hypertension in Canada. It recommends evidence-based strategies like medical therapies, lifestyle changes, and supportive care. Key areas for improvement include timely diagnosis, access to specialized care, and education. The report emphasizes patient empowerment through accessible information on their condition, treatment options, and lifestyle adjustments.

About RESPIPLUS

Respiplus, a Canadian non-profit with 20 years of experience, develops high-quality training programs for chronic respiratory diseases. Their mission is to improve diagnosis, enhance treatment strategies, and advance respiratory health outcomes.

www.respiplus.com

