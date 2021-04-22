PUDO Inc. Announces a Strategic Partnership with National Retail Solutions (NRS) to Accelerate Growth of the PUDOpoint Counters Network in the United States

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - PUDO Inc. ("PUDO") (CSE: PDO) (OTCQB: PDPTF), North America's only carrier-neutral parcel pick-up and drop-off counter network, today announced a partnership with National Retail Solutions ("NRS"), a division of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), to facilitate the deployment and activation of additional PUDOpoint Counters with NRS retailers across the U.S.

NRS is a point of sale and management system that helps increase sales and profit margins for independently owned convenience, grocery, QSR, liquor, tobacco, hardware and gas station c-stores. NRS serves over 14,000 retailer locations nationwide.

"Through its partnership with NRS, PUDO will have potential access to NRS locations coast-to-coast. Because many of these retailers serve urban customers who reside in apartment buildings and housing complexes that do not provide doormen or safe places for parcel drop-off or pick-up, they are perfectly positioned to operate successful PUDOpoint Counters," said PUDO CEO Frank Coccia.

NRS President & CEO Elie Y. Katz added, "NRS's solutions enable independent retailers to grow their businesses and operate more effectively. We are helping merchants all across the country get their stores online with custom apps and websites. This partnership with PUDO enhances that by allowing customers to handle ecommerce packages. We look forward to partnering with PUDO and offering our retailers another powerful, differentiated service to attract customers and further build their businesses."

"We are very excited by the opportunity to work together with NRS and its merchants. This agreement provides a tremendous opportunity to further build our PUDOpoint Counters Network, parcel volumes and per-parcel revenue in the U.S.," concluded Coccia.

About PUDO Inc.

PUDO Inc. is North America's only carrier-neutral parcel pick-up and drop-off counter Network, conceived to resolve the last-mile parcel-traffic-control gridlock that challenges North America's $827B retail e-commerce sector, and eliminate over $6B in door-dropped parcel theft.

PUDO's team of logistics and parcel traffic management experts have created a plug-and-play, pay-as-you-go platform and Network of parcel pick-up and drop-off storefront counters known as PUDOpoint Counters, strategically located very near to where people live, work and play.

The PUDO model reduces or eliminates crippling last-mile related expenses for online retailers, marketplaces and carrier/delivery partners, with fulfillment and distribution solutions that include parcel storage and consolidation for click-and-collect deliveries, online returns, and the nearly 35% of e-commerce parcels that are undeliverable on first attempt.

Membership in the PUDOpoint Counters Network program offers consumers 'parcel receipt certainty,' early/late/weekend pick-up and return convenience, 100% elimination of door-drop parcel theft, and a mobile home-away-from-home address Network that goes wherever they do.

The PUDOpoint Counters Network provides all carriers, retailers, and consumers with badly needed cost controls, choice, and convenience.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS) Inc.

NRS operates a nationwide point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform for grocery, convenience, liquor, tobacco and hardware stores, plus gas stations c-stores. The NRS platform provides a robust portfolio of tools to help these retailers compete more effectively. It boasts a built-in loyalty program plus extra, optional premium features including Tobacco Scan Data, POS-DVR Camera Integration, ID License Scanning and more. The POS offers one-touch portal access to Boss Revolution voice and payment services. It also seamlessly integrates with NRS Pay, NRS' credit card processing service. For more information on the NRS POS or NRS Pay, visit nrsplus.com . National Retail Solutions is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation, a global provider of fintech and communications services.

