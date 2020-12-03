PUDO Inc announces 3PL partnership with cross-border logistics pioneer Frontier Distributing, to expedite increased parcel volumes, returns, and new client services

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - PUDO Inc. ("PUDO" or "the Company") (CSE: PDO) (OTCQB: PDPTF), North America's only carrier-neutral parcel pick-up and drop-off counter Network, is pleased to announce an agreement with Frontier Distributing ("Frontier") of Fort Erie, Ontario and Buffalo, New York, to utilize Frontier's warehouse space and customs-clearing expertise to expedite e-commerce parcel traffic, most particularly returns, crossing the Canada-US border in either direction.

"As we expand our PUDOpoint Counters in the United States and in Canada to accommodate increased parcel volumes, we want to fortify the competitive advantage of speed in the parcel traffic equation, most particularly as it applies to e-commerce returns," says PUDO CEO and founder Frank Coccia. "Frontier has been in the cross-border clearance and logistics business for 40 years and have unique expertise that will help us help our retail clients receive returns merchandise more quickly and economically, and also, offer border-point fulfillment warehousing for small and medium sized businesses."

"By consolidating the 3PL (third party logistics) piece, customs clearance, and returns staging strategically along the border and within our carrier-neutral Network of thousands of PUDOpoint Counters, even small retailers can add their parcel volume, regardless of its size, into our 'best price, shortest and fastest route possible always' logistics Network and benefit from high-volume efficiency and discounts. Our long-term logistics partner Stamps.com, and their hyper-efficient optimization platform, figure prominently in our U.S. efficiency equation."

Reducing returns costs and friction are crucial elements in reducing last-mile e-commerce gridlock in North America, as the industry has been facing unsustainable costs associated with offering free returns. In 2019, the cost of return deliveries within the US and Canada exceeded $363 billion, a number 42% higher than that incurred by the entire Asia-Pacific region.

In some industries, particularly retail fashion where customers are allowed to order multiple colours and sizes and return unwanted items for free, the cost of returns can exceed one-third of revenues, and in some cases returns costs exceed total revenue. A major contributor to the problem domestically, has been the lack of a virtually consolidated, carrier-neutral logistics Network.

Expediting e-commerce returns and reducing costs makes sound environmental sense also, as gridlock stalls and friction create stale-dated mountains of so-called un-sellable merchandise that is very often easier to write-off and dispose of than it is to re-sell or re-cycle. Currently in the U.S. alone, over 2.5 million tonnes of new e-commerce merchandise ends up in landfills annually, contributing 15 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

"I am extraordinarily pleased to evolve our relationship with PUDO in this way, as it allows us to broaden our reach across and throughout North America," says Frontier president and owner John Hamilton. "Already, we are strategically located geographically at the epicentre of North American logistics, and since we can scale allocated warehouse space as needed, we can hit the ground running immediately and begin saving PUDO and its clients both time and money."

About PUDO Inc.

PUDO Inc. is North America's only carrier-neutral parcel pick-up and drop-off counter Network, conceived to resolve the last-mile parcel-traffic-control gridlock that challenges North America's $827B retail e-commerce sector, and eliminate over $6B in door-dropped parcel theft.

PUDO's team of logistics and parcel traffic management experts have created a plug-and-play, pay-as-you-go platform and Network of parcel pick-up and drop-off storefront counters known as PUDOpoint Counters, strategically located very near to where people live, work and play.

The PUDO model reduces or eliminates crippling last-mile related expenses for online retailers, marketplaces and carrier/delivery partners, with fulfillment and distribution solutions that include parcel storage and consolidation for click-and-collect deliveries, online returns, and the nearly 35% of e-commerce parcels that are undeliverable on first attempt.

Membership in the PUDOpoint Counters Network program offers consumers 'parcel receipt certainty,' early/late/weekend pick-up and return convenience, 100% elimination of door-drop parcel theft, and a mobile home-away-from-home address Network that goes wherever they do.

The PUDOpoint Counters Network provides all carriers, retailers, and consumers with badly needed cost controls, choice, and convenience.

