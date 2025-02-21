PUDO Announces Increase in Size of Private Placement and Concurrent Debt Settlement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - PUDO Inc. ("PUDO" or the "Company") (CSE: PDO) (OTCQB: PDPTF) announces that due to increased demand, it is increasing the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") and concurrent debt settlement (the "Debt Settlement"), as described in the Company's news release dated February 3, 2025.

For the Private Placement, PUDO now intends to issue up to 2,592,592 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Private Placement Share") at a price of $0.135 per Private Placement Share for proceeds of up to $350,000, and, for the Debt Settlement, and up to 3,088,888 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Settlement Share") at a price of $0.135 per Settlement Share in respect of up to $417,000 owed to certain creditors of the Company.

PUDO intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital.

Other than the increase in size of the Private Placement and Debt Settlement, all other details of the Private Placement and Debt Settlement remain as disclosed in the news release of the Company issued on February 3, 2025.

About PUDO Inc.

PUDO Inc. is North America's only independent parcel pick-up and drop-off counter network.

PUDO has created a Network of more than 1,200 storefront partners known as PUDOpoint Counters, strategically located very near to where people live, work and play.

PUDO partners with retailers and logistics providers to offer a last-mile pick-up and returns network for ecommerce shoppers that reduces cost, increases convenience and provides package security to the last-mile of package logistics. Visit: www.pudopoint.com.

For further information about PUDO contact: Elliott Etheredge, CEO, 1 (905) 507-7409 | [email protected]; or Karen Speight, Administrative Director, 1 (905) 507-7412 | [email protected]