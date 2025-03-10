PUDO Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - PUDO Inc. ("PUDO" or the "Company") (CSE: PDO; OTCQB: PDPTF) announces the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 2,913,147 Common shares (each, a "Private Placement Share") at a price of $0.135 per Private Placement Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $393,274.85.

"We are very pleased with the completion of the Private Placement and the strong interest it received in the market", commented Elliott Etheredge, CEO. "The size of the Private Placement was increased twice from what was originally announced."

Mr. Etheredge further noted that "With the completion of the Debt Settlement, PUDO was able to convert $416,898.00 of outstanding payables to equity. We consider the willingness of our trade creditors to make this conversion as a strong sign of the confidence they have in our business model and management team."

Mr. Etheredge continued: "Private Placement participation includes existing shareholders, an important customer and new shareholders. The expansion of the Company's shareholder base is helpful as we seek to increase our market visibility and enhance the liquidity of the stock. The overall effect of the Private Placement and Debt Settlement significantly strengthens our balance sheet by building a very strong working capital position and adding additional cash that will be deployed to capitalize on the growth opportunities that we see in the market."

The Private Placement Shares issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Private Placement Shares.

PUDO also announces that further to its previously announced debt settlement (the "Debt Settlement") it has settled debt in the aggregate amount of $416,898.00 owed by the Company to certain creditors of the Company in exchange for an aggregate of 3,088,132 Common shares (each, a "Settlement Share") at a price of $0.135 per Settlement Share.

The Settlement Shares issued under the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Settlement Shares.

Insiders of the Company acquired an aggregate of 2,620,725 Settlement Shares as part of the Debt Settlement, which participation constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Settlement Shares acquired by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Settlement Shares paid by such insiders, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. As required by MI 61-101, the Company advises that it expects to file a material change report relating to the Offering less than 21 days before completion of the Debt Settlement, which is necessary to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner and is reasonable in the circumstances.

