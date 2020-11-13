Pucara Gold Ltd. Virtually Opens The Market

Pucara Gold is a well-financed junior exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic precious metals deposits in resource-rich Peru. Pucara has a portfolio approach to project acquisition and controls nine precious and base metal projects, including its flagship Lourdes Gold Project , located in Ayacucho, Peru. Pucara is advancing six projects while the remaining three are under option agreements with strategic partners . For more information please visit www.pucaragold.com

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Friday, November 13, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

