TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Publicis Groupe has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Moov AI, Canada's leading artificial intelligence and data solutions company, delivering strategic AI activations for more than 100 clients in Canada.

Founded in 2018 and operating out of Montréal, Moov AI has over 60 AI-dedicated experts, including data scientists, data developers, strategic advisors, and AI project managers. Named Forbes' #1 Best Startup Employer in Canada (2024) and listed among the 9 major AI milestones of the past decade in Québec by the Conseil du Patronat du Québec (2024), Moov AI helps brands optimize their business through data and AI, providing services such as strategic consulting, generative AI training, business intelligence and delivery of industry-leading concrete AI solutions.

With the Canadian AI market projected to reach $28.2 billion in 20281, the combination of Moov AI's best-in-class consulting, proprietary solutions and insights, coupled with Publicis Groupe's CoreAI offering, will add a powerful AI-driven engine and set of capabilities for Publicis Groupe Canada to leverage in-market. With this acquisition, clients will be able to accelerate their ability to deliver personalization at scale through:

Strategic Consulting & Solutions : Moov AI's dedicated AI experts, unique strategic approach and proprietary tools help clients build custom data and AI solutions for various challenges or gaps their business might be experiencing – whether its automating processes, optimizing decisions or maximizing productivity.

: Moov AI's dedicated AI experts, unique strategic approach and proprietary tools help clients build custom data and AI solutions for various challenges or gaps their business might be experiencing – whether its automating processes, optimizing decisions or maximizing productivity. End-to-End Business Transformation : Moov AI's suite of solutions provides clients with powerful tools to transform their business across every touchpoint from warehouse product management to marketing operations to consumer delivery and more.

: Moov AI's suite of solutions provides clients with powerful tools to transform their business across every touchpoint from warehouse product management to marketing operations to consumer delivery and more. Market Expertise and Regional Expansion: Moov AI brings its leading talent and AI-driven capabilities to help Canadian clients supercharge their local campaigns and scale their impact into the U.S., through Publicis Groupe Canada's strong presence across North America .

This announcement marks another milestone in Publicis Groupe's continued investment in AI. Moov AI will serve as a complementary offering to CoreAI for clients in the North America market and will be integrated into Publicis Groupe's expansive AI capabilities.

Moov AI will be positioned as a practice within Publicis Groupe Canada's integrated country model spanning flagship creative, media and PR brands such as Publicis Canada, Starcom, Saatchi & Saatchi & MSL and dedicated practices for production, CRM, sports and entertainment, health and now AI. Moov AI leadership will report into Publicis Canada President and CEO Duncan Bruce.

Duncan Bruce, President and CEO, Publicis Canada, said: "For years, we've helped manage our clients' brands and business outcomes through marketing, advertising, technology, and strategic positioning—both for the company and the brand. With Moov AI, we take this partnership even further, driving tangible business impact and outcomes by enhancing client operations and productivity through concrete AI solutions. Today, a brand is no longer defined solely by its messaging, but by every customer interaction, from service to experience, making AI a critical force in shaping its success."

Dominic Danis, President and Co-Founder, Moov AI, said: "Since day one at Moov AI, we have supported our clients in their transformation with solutions that drive productivity, efficiency, and cost reduction—always with a no-BS approach. Now, with more resources and access to an exceptional data foundation, we are poised to do this at an even greater scale, reaching a broader client base and delivering even more impactful results."

Andrew Bruce, CEO, Publicis Groupe Canada and Chairman, Leo North America, said: "Moov AI seamlessly integrates AI across our ecosystem, not as a standalone technology but as an umbrella that enhances everything we do. It amplifies our capabilities, positioning us as our clients' most valuable partner—their secret weapon in an ever-evolving and competitive market. Our success is directly tied to theirs, and we're building an operation that can do that."

Publicis Groupe Canada is the Canadian subsidiary of Publicis Groupe, the largest communications group in the world as of December 31, 2024, and a global leader concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data, and Technology. Publicis Groupe Canada represents the vision of a set of collaborative and integrated agencies that offer expertise and insightful services to many of the biggest brands in North America. Brands under Publicis Groupe Canada: Publicis Canada , Hawkeye , Razorfish , Publicis Health , ThePubProductions , Nurun , PublicisSports & Entertainment |Publicis Media brands - Starcom , Spark Foundry , Zenith |Leo Burnett brands - Leo Burnett Canada , Ove Brand Design , Leo Burnett Design |Saatchi & Saatchi brands: Saatchi & Saatchi Canada, Synergize , TPM |MSL Canada/North brands - North Strategic , MSL Canada , Notch Canada . To learn more, visit: https://www.publicis.ca/

Moov AI is Canada's pioneering consulting firm specializing in AI and data. The company combines sharp business acumen with extensive expertise in AI and data to propel organizations from coast to coast: deploying solutions, developing applied strategies, and training teams in generative AI. To learn more, visit Moov AI

