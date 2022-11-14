Canadians in participating provinces and territories can expect a test alert on their television, radio, and compatible wireless devices.

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - A test of Alert Ready , Canada's National Public Alerting System will take place on November 16, 2022, across most provinces and territories.

PROVINCE/TERRITORY LOCAL TESTING TIME Alberta 1:55 PM MST British Columbia 1:55 PM PST Manitoba 1:55 PM CST New Brunswick 1:55 PM AST Newfoundland & Labrador 10:55 AM NST Northwest Territories 1:55 PM NST Nova Scotia 1:55 PM AST Nunavut 2:00 PM EST Ontario 12:55 PM EST Prince Edward Island No test scheduled Quebec 1:55 PM EST Saskatchewan 1:55 PM CST Yukon 1:55 PM PDT

For provinces and territories participating in the test, their respective emergency management organizations will issue one test message over television, radio, and compatible LTE wireless devices.

Testing of the Alert Ready system provides the opportunity to:

increase public awareness about the system and spark emergency preparedness conversations, so that Canadians can be ready and prepared in the event of an actual emergency.

validate the effectiveness and reliability of the system to ensure it operates as intended from end to end.

Alert Ready was developed in collaboration with federal, provincial, and territorial government agencies, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers. Each stakeholder has a unique and important role to play in the Alert Ready process.

Given the importance of warning Canadians of imminent threat to the safety of life and property, Canadians do not have the option to opt-out of this essential life-saving service. So far in 2022, the Alert Ready system has delivered more than 800 public emergency alert messages to Canadians.

Alert Ready is Canada's emergency alerting system. Alert Ready delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television, radio and LTE-connected and compatible wireless devices. The Alert Ready system was developed with many partners, including federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers. Together, these partners work to ensure Canadians receive alerts immediately and know when to take action to stay safe.

