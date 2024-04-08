Public Statement Regarding Administration of CleanBC Grant Program

CALGARY, AB, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ -Due to privacy and legal requirements, MNP cannot comment on specific applications to grant programs we administer in British Columbia or elsewhere.

We are aware of an allegation that one of our teams working in the province of B.C. in our grant management service line acted in the capacity as both the administrator and grant application consultant on the CleanBC grant program. These allegations are false and misleading.

Many firms provide grant administration and grant writing services to assist clients. Professional services firms that provide these services, including MNP, have policies and procedures to address potential conflicts of interest.

MNP's policies and procedures prohibit team members from providing grant writing services for the programs we administer. Our program administration work on behalf of CleanBC is no different.

MNP is committed to full transparency and accountability for every public program we administer, and we welcome a government-initiated program review.

With respect to grant application services, small and medium businesses that do not have the internal resources to complete these applications often engage a third party to assist them with their application. Professional services firms, including MNP, can assist clients in their pursuit of federal, provincial, and other grant programs when requested for programs where these firms are not the administrator.

MNP has a strong track record of delivering professional services to governments and businesses across Canada for more than 65 years. We are a proud Canadian firm and a champion of our core clientele: small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Please direct all enquiries to [email protected].

SOURCE MNP