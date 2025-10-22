YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) employees are coming to Yellowknife, NT. They will be available from October 28 to 29, 2025.

Meet with VAC staff to learn about the programs and services available to you. Veterans, RCMP members, CAF members, including Canadian Rangers, and their families are welcome. Please call 1-866-522-2122 to make an appointment.

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]