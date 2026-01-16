DELTA, BC, Jan. 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Jill McKnight, visited Deltassit, a non-profit organization dedicated to the well being of the people of Delta, to highlight that the federal government will invest up to $120.2 million over the next two years to support the continued operations of the 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline, as announced by the Honorable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, on January 16, 2026.

9-8-8 ensures that help is always within reach for those in distress or concerned about a loved one. It connects callers and texters to caring professionals who provide safe, confidential, and supportive assistance to those in need.

The 9-8-8 network is comprised of 38 partners across Canada to deliver crisis support from trained responders through 9-8-8. Other partners include local crisis lines, provincial mental health services, and national organizations such as Kids Help Phone and Hope for Wellness.

Quotes

"9-8-8 offers Canadians in crisis a vital, accessible first point of contact and compassionate support when it matters most. This tool supports the front line mental health work of local organizations like Deltassist and Alongside You in our communities. Continued investment in 9-8-8 ensures people here in Delta and across Canada can count on help when they need it most."

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"We know that asking for help is not always easy - especially in moments of crisis. That is why 9-8-8 has been so vital for Canadians. Through visits to 9-8-8 partner locations across the country, I've seen firsthand how trained responders provide hope, compassion and support in moments of crisis. Protecting the mental health and well-being of Canadians is a priority for our government as there is no health without mental health and when Canadians are feeling good, our country is stronger."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

Quick Facts

Every day in Canada, 13 people die by suicide on average, and more than 250 people attempt it.

In 2023, the Government of Canada announced an investment of $177 million over three years to CAMH for the implementation and operation of 9-8-8 and to bolster the capacity of distress centres that were part of the existing network.

Since its launch in November 2023, 9-8-8 answered more than 800,000 calls and texts.

At any time, anyone across the country who is experiencing a suicide crisis can call or text 9-8-8 to access bilingual, trauma-informed, and culturally-appropriate suicide prevention support. The service is available 24/7/365 and is also a resource for those worried about someone close to them.

