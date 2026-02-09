OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The federal government, in partnership with Canadian Forces Morale Welfare Services (CFMWS) continues to support the healthcare needs of Veterans and their families by extending and expanding access to the Veteran Family Telemedicine Service (VFTS).

The VFTS gives eligible Veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), their families, and their survivors covered access to virtual healthcare through Maple, a third-party contractor with a national network of Canadian-licensed doctors, nurse practitioners, and specialists.

Previously, this program was only available to Veterans who had medically released from the CAF.

Beginning today, all CAF Veterans released on or after 1 April 2025, their families, and survivors can register for the VFTS by visiting: https://www.getmaple.ca/veteranfamily .

All currently enrolled CAF Veterans and their families will have their coverage extended for an additional year.

All new applications must be completed by 31 March 2027.

Quotes

"Access to timely, convenient, and modern health services is critical for Veterans and their families. The extension and expansion of the Veteran Family Telemedicine Service to all eligible Veterans will help fill service delivery gaps to ensure that Veterans can receive the care they need – whenever and wherever they need it."

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"As Veterans leave the structured support of military service, telemedicine helps ensure continuity of care, strengthens access to critical health services, and helps Veterans and their families feel connected, supported, and seen no matter where their next chapter takes them."

Todd Stride, Acting Vice President, Military Family Services Division, Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services

Quick facts

The VFTS is funded through Veterans Affairs Canada in partnership with Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services.

Initially launched on 3 January 2022 as a limited-time initiative for medically release Veterans, the VFTS has been extended until 31 March 2027 now providing all newly released CAF Veterans and their dependents up to two years of timely telemedicine access.

Maple provides a national network of Canadian-licensed doctors, nurse practitioners, and healthcare providers who are accessible online via secure text messaging, audio, or video.

This service is not intended to replace provincial health care services but instead to support areas where there may be gaps as Veterans transition into civilian life.

Beginning on 9 February 2025, qualifying CAF Veterans, their families and their survivors can register for the Veteran Family Telemedicine Service by visiting Maple's website. Registration must be completed by 31 March 2027.

Associated links

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Adam Rogers-Green, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 343-573-0946, [email protected]; Julie Leblanc, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Canadian Forces Morale & Welfare Services, [email protected]