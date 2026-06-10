Public Service Announcement - Veterans Affairs Canada staff available to provide in-person services in Iqaluit

IQALUIT, NU, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) employees are coming to Iqaluit, NU. They will be available from June 16 to 18, 2026.

Meet with VAC staff to learn about the programs and services available to you. Veterans, RCMP members, CAF members, including Canadian Rangers, and their families are welcome. Please call 1-866-522-2122 to make an appointment.

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]