Public Service Announcement - Public invited to Remembrance Day Open House at Veterans Affairs Canada (Daniel J. MacDonald Building)

CHARLOTTETOWN, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister for Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence invites you to attend an Open House Daniel J. MacDonald Building's atrium, following the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Charlottetown Cenotaph.

Come browse displays of uniforms worn by those who served over the years as well as oil paintings, replicas of monuments and historical flags. Catch a glimpse of the work Veterans Affairs Canada does to serve and commemorate Canada's Veterans and fallen heroes.

This Veterans' Week (November 5-11), the Government of Canada invites Canadians to join in honouring and remembering those who have served Canada — and continue to serve — in times of war, military conflict and peace. 2019 marks the 75th anniversaries of the Italian Campaign, D‑Day and the Battle of Normandy, and the Battle of the Scheldt during the Second World War, as well as the 5th anniversary of the end of Canada's Mission in Afghanistan.

Canadians are encouraged to explore the stories of those who served and sacrificed for our country through our Faces of Freedom campaign. Share your thoughts, photos or special memories of your loved ones on social media and join the conversation using the hashtags #CanadaRemembers and #Italy75 or visit canada.ca/canadaremembers.

We are proud to take time to recognize and commemorate Canada's Veterans, and we continue to recognize their efforts through improved services and benefits for Veterans, their caregivers and their families. Learn how we can help at veterans.gc.ca/services.

Location: Daniel J. MacDonald Building (Atrium)

161 Grafton Street

Charlottetown, PE

Date: Monday, 11 November 2019

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

For further information: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, vac.media-medias.acc@vac-acc.gc.ca; Alex Wellstead, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, alex.wellstead@canada.ca

