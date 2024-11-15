Public Service Announcement - Canada Post Labour Disruption

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - On November 15, 2024, Canada Post employees began strike action, resulting in a stoppage of mail delivery. It is unclear at this time how long this strike action will continue.

Monthly Veterans Affairs Canada cheques will be sent out early to avoid any disruptions due to a potential Canada Post work stoppage. Cheques could be received as early as November 14.

The delivery date of payments or other communication by mail could be delayed if the work stoppage is still in place at that time. If recipients have direct deposit is in place, they will continue to receive payments as usual.

You can request a change to direct deposit anytime. For December cheques, the latest date to sign up for direct deposit is December 10.

If you are registered for My VAC Account, you can sign-up for direct deposit now. To make the change to direct deposit by the December cut-off, please make the change online and call our toll-free line at 1-866-522-2122 to confirm the change has been made.

Be aware of potential scams. Veterans Affairs Canada will not ask you for banking or personal information via text, email or phone call. Do not share any personal information via text messages or emails or click on links found within. If you receive suspicious communication, please call VAC at 1-866-522-2122.

If you have any questions, please contact us by phone at 1-866-522-2122.

Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]|