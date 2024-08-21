MONTRÉAL, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) today announced that after six years as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, it has been mutually agreed that Eduard van Gelderen, will leave the organization on October 1, 2024, but will be stepping away from day-to-day operations.

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to Eduard for his significant contributions to PSP over the years ," said Deborah K. Orida, President and Chief Executive Officer, PSP Investments. "Eduard's commitment to building diverse and inclusive teams has made us a stronger organization. His sponsorship and support of PSP's Anti-racism, culture, and religion affinity group will leave a lasting legacy. His contributions have been instrumental in our growth, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

Eduard joined PSP Investments in 2018 and was responsible for PSP Investments total fund portfolio and long-term investment strategy. He also headed the sustainable investment, public policy, global government affairs, and strategic communications functions of PSP Investments.

Effective immediately, Alexandre Roy, Senior Managing Director, Total Fund Management, will take on the CIO Office responsibilities on an interim basis.

About PSP Investments

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) is one of Canada's largest pension investors with $264.9 billion of net assets under management as of March 31, 2024. It manages a diversified global portfolio composed of investments in capital markets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, and credit investments. Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages and invests amounts transferred to it by the Government of Canada for the pension plans of the federal public service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force. Headquartered in Ottawa, PSP Investments has its principal business office in Montréal and offices in New York, London and Hong Kong. For more information, visit investpsp.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

