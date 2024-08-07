MONTRÉAL, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) today announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial and Risk Officer, Jean-François Bureau, has announced his intention to retire. Mr. Bureau will remain Chief Financial and Risk Officer of PSP Investments until December 31, 2024. From January 1 until March 31, 2025, he will act as Senior Advisor to the President and CEO and continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer of Canada Growth Fund Investment Management Inc. (CGFIM) until the approval of the financial statements for the Canada Growth Fund Inc. for its fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. PSP Investments will announce details on succession ahead of Mr. Bureau's departure to allow for a seamless transition of reporting activities.

"I wish to express our gratitude to Jean-François for his tireless commitment to PSP Investments' success over the last 14 years," said Deborah K. Orida, President and Chief Executive Officer, PSP Investments. " Jean-François can take pride in his contribution to PSP's delivery of our important mandate as demonstrated by our track record of stability and strong risk-adjusted returns over the long term. PSP's 10-year net annualized return of 8.3% has outperformed our Reference Portfolio over the last five and 10 years. Jean -François has been a tremendous asset to our Executive Committee, and a key leader of our financial and risk teams."

Jean-François joined PSP Investments in 2010 as Chief Risk Officer and took on the added responsibility of Chief Financial Officer in 2020. In addition, Jean-François has also been involved with the CFA Institute and has served as the Chair of its Standards of Practice Council.

"I'm very proud of the contributions that my team and I have made during my time at PSP Investments. PSP is in a position of financial strength with a talented team ready to take our organization to the next level," said Mr. Bureau. "After nearly four decades in the financial industry, I'm looking forward to spending more time with family and pursuing new passion projects."

About PSP Investments

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) is one of Canada's largest pension investors with $264.9 billion of net assets under management as of March 31, 2024. It manages a diversified global portfolio composed of investments in capital markets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, and credit investments. Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages and invests amounts transferred to it by the Government of Canada for the pension plans of the federal public service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force. Headquartered in Ottawa, PSP Investments has its principal business office in Montréal and offices in New York, London and Hong Kong. For more information, visit investpsp.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

