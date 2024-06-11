Public School Administrators Association of Nova Scotia Welcomes Auditor General's Report on Preventing and Addressing Violence in N.S. Public Schools

HALIFAX, NS, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Public School Administrators Association of Nova Scotia (PSAANS) welcomes the Auditor General's report on preventing and addressing violence in Nova Scotia public schools. PSAANS is committed to collaborating with the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) and other partners to implement the report's recommendations.

"This report confirms what our members have been telling us for years, that we are seeing a growing number of violent incidents at schools and that changes must be made to reduce and prevent future incidents," said Dr. Scott Armstrong, PSAANS Chair. "We need a province-wide strategy to address violence in schools, with allocated resources to ensure its effective implementation."

Key findings of the Auditor General's report highlight the urgent need for improved data collection, enhanced training for educators and comprehensive support systems to manage and prevent public-school violence. The report underscores the importance of creating a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students and staff.

PSAANS stresses the importance of professional development for administrators, adequate staffing, enhanced supervision plans and increased on-site mental health support to create a safe and positive learning environment. "By implementing these recommendations, we can significantly improve the educational landscape in Nova Scotia and ensure that our schools are safe for students to learn and grow as well as for our staff," said Dr. Armstrong.

PSAANS is prepared to work with all partners to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff in Nova Scotia's public schools. PSAANS is also calling on the support of all stakeholders, including parents, community leaders and policymakers, to help with the implementation of these critical recommendations.

