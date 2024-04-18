Public School Administrators Association of Nova Scotia Congratulates NSTU, N.S. Government for Reaching Agreement in Principle

HALIFAX, NS, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Public School Administrators Association of Nova Scotia (PSAANS) congratulates the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) and the Nova Scotia government for their collaborative efforts in reaching an agreement in principle. Following more than 10 months of negotiations, and pending ratification by teachers across the province, this agreement is poised to provide much-needed stability for students and to our education system for years to come.

"While we await the specifics of this agreement, our association is optimistic about its great potential to improve our educational landscape significantly," said Scott Armstrong, Chair of PSAANS. "This agreement is a testament to the commitment of both parties to prioritize the needs of our students, who have faced considerable challenges due to many disruptions in the past few years."

PSAANS acknowledges the leadership demonstrated by NSTU President Ryan Lutes and the tireless efforts of the NSTU bargaining team in reaching this agreement. We commend the dedication of Minister of Education Becky Druhan and the Nova Scotia government's bargaining team in navigating the negotiations—while extending deep appreciation for the direct involvement of Premier Tim Houston, whose commitment helped steer these negotiations toward an agreement.

The anticipated stability arising from this agreement will afford teachers, administrators, support staff, parents, families and students the opportunity to focus on enhancing education and fostering safe, inclusive schools centered on learning.

As representatives of both school-based and system-based administrators in Nova Scotia, PSAANS is eager to review the details of this agreement in principle and its potentially positive impact on many Nova Scotians across the province.

About Public School Administrators Association of Nova Scotia

The Public School Administrators Association of Nova Scotia is membership association of educational leaders. Our mission is to represent the diverse interests and voices of educational administrators at the school and regional levels, whose leadership is central to building strong systems and strong schools, where staff and student success are the priorities.

The Association promotes and encourages student and teaching excellence within the public school system of Nova Scotia, while enhancing effective leadership that promotes the recruitment and retention of educational leaders.

PSAANS is building strong systems and strong schools, where staff and student success are the priorities. Visit psaans.ca to learn more.

