Public comments invited on the draft Environmental Assessment Report and potential conditions

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 16, 2026 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is conducting a federal environmental assessment of the proposed

Timiskaming Dam-Bridge of Quebec Replacement Project.

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to comment on the draft Environmental Assessment Report that includes IAAC's conclusions and recommendations regarding the potential adverse environmental effects of the project and their significance, and the proposed key mitigation measures and follow-up programs.

IAAC also invites comments on the draft potential conditions for the project. Final conditions would become legally binding for the proponent if the Minister of the Environment issues a Decision Statement indicating the project may proceed.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80151). The draft Report and potential conditions are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on March 19, 2026. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This project has benefited from several Indigenous and public engagement opportunities. This is the final public comment period in the process.

Stay updated on this project by following IAAC on X: @IAAC_AEIC, #TimiskamingDamBridge or sign-up for notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

What is the proposed project?

Public Services and Procurement Canada is proposing to replace the Quebec Timiskaming dam-bridge. The dam-bridge spans the Ottawa River, connecting the provinces of Ontario, 65 kilometres northeast of North Bay, and Quebec, at Temiscaming. The new structure would include a two-lane roadway and a sidewalk and would regulate water levels on the river. It would be approximately 75 metres long, and have ten bays with vertical sluice gates. The construction of the new dam-bridge would take place over 30 months.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].