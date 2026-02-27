OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is conducting a federal environmental assessment of the proposed Springpole Gold Project, located in Ontario.

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to comment on the draft Environmental Assessment Report that includes IAAC's conclusions and recommendations regarding the potential adverse environmental effects of the project and their significance, and the proposed key mitigation measures and follow-up programs.

IAAC also invites comments on the draft potential conditions for the project. Final conditions would become legally binding for the proponent if the Minister of the Environment issues a Decision Statement indicating the project may proceed.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80149). The draft report and potential conditions are also available on the registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on March 29, 2026. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This project has benefited from several Indigenous and public engagement opportunities. This is the final public comment period in the process.

Stay updated on this project by following IAAC on X: @IAAC_AEIC, #SpringpoleGold or sign-up for notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

What is the proposed project?

First Mining Gold Corp. is proposing the construction, operation, decommissioning, and abandonment of an open-pit gold/silver mine and on-site metal mill, located approximately 110 kilometres northeast of Red Lake, Ontario. As proposed, the Springpole Gold Project would have an ore production capacity of 65,000 tonnes per day over a 10-year mine life. The on-site metal mill would have an ore input capacity of 30,000 tonnes per day and would operate for 10 years.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].