Participant funding available

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is now available to help Indigenous Peoples and the public participate in the integrated impact assessment for the proposed Bruce C Nuclear Project, a new nuclear generating station located at the existing Bruce Power nuclear power site near Kincardine, Ontario.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to support their participation in the upcoming steps of the integrated impact assessment process. These steps include reviewing and providing comments on the draft terms of reference for the review panel and the summary of the proponent's Impact Statement, preparing for and participating in the public hearing, as well as taking part in any additional participation opportunities offered by the review panel.

Applications received by March 23, 2026, will be considered.

For more information about the Participant Funding Program, including eligibility criteria and the application form, please visit the project home page, reference number 88771, and click on "Participant Funding." You can also contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884. Details about the project and the integrated impact assessment can also be found on the project home page.

As a next step, IAAC will announce the start of a public consultation period on the draft terms of reference for the review panel.

Stay updated on this project by following IAAC and CNSC on X: @IAAC_AEIC, @CNSC_CCSN, #BruceC or sign-up for notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

For more information on IAAC and the Impact Assessment Act, visit canada.ca/iaac . For more information on CNSC and the Nuclear Safety and Control Act, visit www.cnsc-ccsn.gc.ca .

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries with IAAC, contact [email protected]. For media inquiries with CNSC, contact [email protected].