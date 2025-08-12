What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is conducting a federal impact assessment for the proposed Sorel-Tracy Port Terminal Projecthttp://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/83857?culture=en-CA , a new port terminal located in the industrial-port zone of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec.

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review and provide feedback on the summary of the proponent's Impact Statement. This document identifies the potential impacts of the project on the environment, particularly on the federal components of the project, including fish and fish habitat, migratory birds, and Indigenous peoples, and the measures proposed to mitigate them.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 83969). The summary of the proponent's Impact Statement is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in by 11:59 p.m. on September 11, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the third of four opportunities for Indigenous Peoples and the public to comment as part of the impact assessment process for the project. Comments received during this comment period will support IAAC in the preparation of a draft Impact Assessment Report for the project and help inform the next steps in the project's review process.

Stay updated on this project by following IAAC on X: @IAAC_AEIC, #SorelTracy #PortTerminal or sign-up for notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

What is the proposed project?

QSL International Ltd. is proposing the construction and operation of a new port terminal in the industrial-port zone of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. As proposed, the Sorel-Tracy Port Terminal Project would include a new floating wharf and related intermodal infrastructures. The project would support the transportation of agricultural goods, fertilizers, road salt and oversized steel parts and would accommodate up to 35 ships per year.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].