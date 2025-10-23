OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) assessed the Josephburg Condensate Fractionation Project, a new refinery northeast of Edmonton, Alberta, and determined that its potential adverse effects within federal jurisdiction would be limited or addressed through other means.

To arrive at its section 16 decision under the Impact Assessment Act (IAA), IAAC engaged other jurisdictions, federal experts, stakeholders, the public, and Indigenous Peoples to review the project description and identify potential impacts within federal jurisdiction and frameworks to address these potential impacts.

IAAC is of the view that the potential adverse effects within federal jurisdiction would be limited or addressed through existing federal and provincial laws and regulations. These include, but are not limited to, the Fisheries Act, the Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994, the Species at Risk Act, and Alberta's Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act, Historical Resources Act, Public Lands Act, Water Act and Wildlife Act.

As a result of the initial assessment, a comprehensive assessment is not required under the Impact Assessment Act.

The documents and list of factors considered can be found in IAAC's Notice of Early Decision with Reasons.

Quick Facts

Keyera Energy Ltd. is proposing the construction, operation, decommissioning and abandonment of a new refinery in Alberta's Industrial Heartland, about 22 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, Alberta. As proposed, the Josephburg Condensate Fractionation Project would separate condensate into various hydrocarbon products, such as light and midweight condensates, liquid petroleum gas and other hydrocarbon products. The various hydrocarbon products would be processed using heat. The project would have an input capacity of 15,900 m 3 /day. Project components would include a condensate distillation area, water treatment area, storage tanks, flare, stormwater pond and access roads.

The review process from start to finish took 48 days to complete.

IAAC facilitates the sustainable development of major projects subject to the Impact Assessment Act through open and efficient assessments. These assessments identify ways to ensure the environment and Indigenous Rights are protected as projects get built. To support needed investment in major projects, we work closely with other jurisdictions to achieve the goal of "one project, one review".

Decisions like these ensure that Canada's impact assessment process is efficient by determining at an early stage whether further assessment under the IAA is required or not.

Associated Links

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

