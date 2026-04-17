HAMILTON, ON, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of possible lane closures on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for maintenance work, during the following periods:

Tuesday, April 21, to Wednesday, April 22, from 8 pm to 4 am (EST)

Wednesday, April 22, to Thursday, April 23, from 8 pm to 4 am (EST)

During these periods, lane closures may be encountered; one northbound and one southbound lane will remain open for vehicle traffic.

Pedestrians and cyclists using the sidewalk will not be affected by this work, and neither will marine traffic.

The schedule may change depending on weather or working conditions. PSPC will issue a revised public notice in the event of any schedule changes.

PSPC thanks users for their patience.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-services-procurement/services/infrastructure-buildings/contact-real-property.html)