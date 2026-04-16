OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise pedestrians that the pathway behind the Centre Block on Parliament Hill, the stairway on the west escarpment, as well as the Summer Pavilion and the area around the Queen Victoria Monument, which were closed for the winter season, will reopen on Friday, April 17.

Alt text: A map of Parliament Hill highlighting pathways, buildings and areas around the Centre Block. The pathway behind the Centre Block, marked in green, is set to fully reopen for pedestrians. The map includes Public Services and Procurement Canada and Government of Canada branding. (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

Alt text: A map of Parliament Hill highlighting pathways, buildings and areas around the Centre Block. The pathway behind the Centre Block, marked in green, is set to fully reopen for pedestrians. The map includes Public Services and Procurement Canada and Government of Canada branding.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)