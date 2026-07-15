PUBLIC NOTICE - Overnight alternating lane closures on J.C. Van Horne Bridge

CAMPBELLTON, NB, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of overnight intermittent alternating lane closures on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge to undergo a bridge cleaning, during the following period:

From Monday, July 20, to Saturday, July 25

During this period, single-lane alternating closures may be encountered nightly between 9 pm and 7:30 am (AT). Motorists can expect short delays.

Pedestrians will have one sidewalk open at all times. Please obey all signage and instructions given by flag persons on site.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-services-procurement/services/infrastructure-buildings/contact-real-property.html)