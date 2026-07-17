PUBLIC NOTICE - Overnight lane closure on Chaudière Crossing

GATINEAU, QC, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be a lane closure as well as a cycling and pedestrian lane closure on the Chaudière Crossing, to accommodate rehabilitation work related to the Southern Structures Renewal Project during the following period:

From Monday, July 20, to Friday, July 24, from 7 pm to 5 am

During this period, the crossing will remain open to 1 lane of alternating traffic. Traffic in both directions will be maintained and controlled by flaggers. Road signage will be put in place to advise motorists, pedestrians and cyclists on both the Ontario and Quebec sides.

The Gatineau-bound pedestrian and cycling lane will be closed. During the period of the closure, pedestrians and cyclists will share the Ottawa-bound cycling lane. To ensure everyone's safety, cyclists will be asked to dismount and walk their bicycles when using this shared lane.

This measure is intended to ensure the safety of users and to allow the work to be completed safely.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html