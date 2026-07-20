Alternating lane closure on Des Allumettes Bridge

PEMBROKE, ON, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of an alternating lane closure on the Des Allumettes Bridge for the annual bridge cleaning during the following period:

Tuesday, July 21, from 9 am to 3 pm

During this period, one lane will be closed and one lane will remain open for alternating traffic. Temporary traffic lights will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists may encounter delays.

This closure will not impact cyclists or pedestrians.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html