GATINEAU, QC, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the following bridges will be closed on Sunday, May 24, to accommodate the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend:

Alexandra Bridge: from 6 am to 1 pm

Chaudière Crossing: from 6 to 11 am

During this period, the bridges will remain accessible to cyclists and pedestrians.

For more information on National Capital Commission (NCC) bridge closures, please visit NCC closures.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridges and thanks them for their patience.

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SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)